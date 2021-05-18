Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.44 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in RLI were worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

