Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

