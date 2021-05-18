Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.07 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Ryanair worth $18,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ryanair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

