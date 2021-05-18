Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,599 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Gartner worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gartner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT opened at $228.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.