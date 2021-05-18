Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,296 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $231.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.