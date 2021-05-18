Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CMO Becky L. Alseth Sells 8,095 Shares of Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NLS opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NLS. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

