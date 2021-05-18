Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $472,321. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,727. The company has a market cap of $550.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

