Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $32.23 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $32.23 million and $541,428.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006280 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00045235 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,709,225 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

