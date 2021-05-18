Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,334. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

