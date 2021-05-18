NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NetEase by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 16,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

NetEase stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,988. NetEase has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $6.62. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

