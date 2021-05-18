NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.62 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $6.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share.

NTES stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. 99,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,478. NetEase has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Get NetEase alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.