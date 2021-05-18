Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Tops $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00114659 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

