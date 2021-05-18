New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Head to Head Survey

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 2.76 $563.30 million $2.17 4.81 Cousins Properties $657.52 million 8.04 $150.42 million $2.94 12.10

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment -96.73% 14.58% 2.43% Cousins Properties 45.67% 7.61% 4.93%

Risk & Volatility

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. New Residential Investment pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Residential Investment and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 13 0 2.93 Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus target price of $11.46, indicating a potential upside of 9.75%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Cousins Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

