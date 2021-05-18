New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

