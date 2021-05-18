Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires New Position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Histogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HSTO opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Histogen Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Histogen Profile

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit