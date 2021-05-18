Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires New Position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Histogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.
Histogen Profile
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
