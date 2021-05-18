Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $335,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

