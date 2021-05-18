Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

