Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $125.80 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.66. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

