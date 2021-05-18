NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.76

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.76 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 2592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGPY shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.