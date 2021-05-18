Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Increased to C$10.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$7.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.