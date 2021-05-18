Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Increased to C$10.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$7.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
