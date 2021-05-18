NIX Price Down 37% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, NIX has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $68,869.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,585.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.11 or 0.07743953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.64 or 0.02535110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.09 or 0.00695603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00200153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.13 or 0.00781231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.00651269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00559397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006751 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,108,722 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

