Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Price Target Increased to C$1.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NSRXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NSRXF stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

