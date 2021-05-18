Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Price Target Increased to C$1.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NSRXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NSRXF stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit