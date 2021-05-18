Nomad Royalty’s (NSR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE NSR opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$634.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit