Nomad Royalty’s (NSR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

TSE NSR opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$634.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.