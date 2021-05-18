Nordstrom (JWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JWN opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Earnings History for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

