Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

