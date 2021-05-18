Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Peter Cherecwich Sells 15,000 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $121.67.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
