Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Peter Cherecwich Sells 15,000 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

