nOS Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00092457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00393806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00232966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004996 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.98 or 0.01391723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047287 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.