NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up to $175.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.00, but opened at $182.02. NovoCure shares last traded at $179.99, with a volume of 2,299 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.58 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

