NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up to $175.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.00, but opened at $182.02. NovoCure shares last traded at $179.99, with a volume of 2,299 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.58 and a beta of 1.29.
In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,652 shares of company stock worth $42,711,132. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
