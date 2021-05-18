Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Sells $1,094,511.40 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. 7,533,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,106. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 529.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

