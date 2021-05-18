Numeraire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56.74 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $284.38 million and approximately $56.74 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $57.55 or 0.00140059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.48 or 0.01478398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00118826 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00062855 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,350 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

