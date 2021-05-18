Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $124,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 518,184 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 8,515.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 466,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.