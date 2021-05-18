Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $199,000.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit