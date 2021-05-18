Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

