NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $867,700.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

