NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.03. 80,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104,296. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

