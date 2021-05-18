NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $570.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.63. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $648.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

