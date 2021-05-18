OAX (OAX) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $21.00 million and $564,881.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.72 or 0.01445946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00117926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

