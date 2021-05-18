Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Neill Abrams Buys 7 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 7 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,986 ($25.95) per share, with a total value of £139.02 ($181.63).

Neill Abrams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocado Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Neill Abrams bought 8 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of £169.12 ($220.96).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,964.50 ($25.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.72 billion and a PE ratio of -112.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,094.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,294.30. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,861.50 ($24.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,572.50 ($33.61).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.