Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Neill Abrams Buys 7 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Neill Abrams bought 7 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,986 ($25.95) per share, with a total value of £139.02 ($181.63).
Neill Abrams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Neill Abrams bought 8 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of £169.12 ($220.96).
OCDO opened at GBX 1,964.50 ($25.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.72 billion and a PE ratio of -112.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,094.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,294.30. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,861.50 ($24.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
