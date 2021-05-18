Ocean Capital Management LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.74. The stock had a trading volume of 224,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $125.80 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

