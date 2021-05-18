Olin (NYSE:OLN) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

OLN stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 1,201,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,850 shares of company stock worth $10,237,226. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $41,772,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

