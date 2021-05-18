Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

