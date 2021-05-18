OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OCX stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.32.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $52,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,613.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

