Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Posts Earnings Results

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

