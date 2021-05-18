Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Earnings History for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit