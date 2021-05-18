Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Ondas stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 435,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,579. Ondas has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

