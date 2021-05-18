One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OLP opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $166,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

