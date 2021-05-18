One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post sales of $13.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the highest is $14.00 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $11.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $57.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $58.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $63.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 million, a PE ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

