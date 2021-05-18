Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$87.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$56.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.50. The stock has a market cap of C$7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.05.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

