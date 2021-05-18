Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LPRO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.62.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

