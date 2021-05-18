Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

