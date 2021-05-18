Oppenheimer Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $160.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $147.43 on Monday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

