Oppenheimer Comments on Genasys Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Genasys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

